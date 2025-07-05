Must Watch For This Weekend On OTT: The Hunt, Good Wife And Many More

The weekend has finally arrived and it’s time to rewind, refuel and switch to binge mode. There are some interesting movies and shows that have been dropped this Friday. So, here are our top five recommendations for this week.

Good Wife on JioHotstar

Jawan fame Priyamani is heading this court room family Tamil web show. It is an Indian adaptation of a critically acclaimed international show, titled The Good Wife. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar and available in six languages, catering to pan India appeal. The story revolves around a middle- aged lawyer named Tarunika, played by Priyamani.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on Sony Liv.

As the name suggest, the show is a gripping drama about the tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Based on Anirudhya Mitra’s book Ninety Days, the series shows the CBI’s 90-day investigation after the 1991 suicide bombing in Tamil Nadu. This show has an impressive ensemble, consisting of Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal, and Girish Sharma, among others.

Thug Life On Netflix

The combo of Mani Ratnam and kamal Hasan has collaborated after a gap of 36 years since their previous blockbuster ‘Nayakan’. Thug life is a Tamil gangster drama that features actors from across all major industries. Alongside Hasan, the cast includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nasser, Ali Fazal and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. Music Maestro AR Rahman composed the music for this film.

Kaalidhar Laapata on Zee 5

Abhishek Bachchan starrer this slice of life drama finally released on Zee 5 this Friday. The film revolves around a man who embarks on a road trip to tick off his bucket list. During his trip, he came across an 8 year old orphan, Ballu and with whom he formed an unforgettable bond.

In the Lost Lands on Lionsgate Play

The movie would satiate your action craving for this weekend. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the action packed fantasy adventure has featured names such as Milla Jovovich as Gray Alys and Dave Bautista as Boyce. This film is filled with some never before seen crazy action set pieces.