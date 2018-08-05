Recently, a journalist belonging to a prominent media house asked the Bollywood celebrities that why the actors have maintained their silence on the Muzaffarpur rape case. His question met a befitted reply by actor Swara Bhasker who said that It would have been better if he had asked the question from government and the leaders in power.

More than 42 girls were raped in the state-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The matter came to light when a Mumbai based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted an inspection of several shelter homes running in Bihar that alleged the rape of inmates are taking place in the state-run shelter homes.

Recently, a number of media enthusiasts were seen raising the flag of ordering a thorough probe of the matter and after the Supreme Court took the cognisance of the matter, the investigation did speed up. Interestingly, recently a journalist belonging to a prominent media house raised a question regarding the same that met a befitting reply from Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar.

While attacking the Bollywood celebrities and the trend to hold the cue cards to underscore any issue happening around the country, the journalist wrote that none of the actors were seen holding the cue cards to raise the issue.

Soon after his tweet, actor Swara Bhasker replied that It would have been better if he had asked the question from government and the leaders in power. She said that it should be the government that should be asked about the matter and not the Bollywood as it is not the Indian film industry that is ruling the country.

Par sir #Bollywood toh sattaa mein nahi hai na, governance ka kaam Bollywood ka toh nahi hai na… Aap ‘maney sarkaar aur sataadhaariyon sey kyun nahi poochhtey bas’ ??!!????? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/cGxeNgeH5L — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 3, 2018

