Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • ‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

One of the most controversial lines in the song further reveals his take on their split, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed “

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’


Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has confirmed his split from wife Bianca Censori in a new song, BIANCA, from his latest album WW3. The track, written in Ye’s signature all-caps style, details the breakdown of their two-year marriage, with the 47-year-old artist alleging that Censori, 30, tried to have him “committed” before walking away from the relationship.

Ye’s Song Hints at the reason behind ‘Split’

In the chorus of BIANCA, Ye expresses a desire to reunite with his wife, singing, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad,” suggesting that Censori was the one who ended their relationship.

One of the most controversial lines in the song further reveals his take on their split, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

Ye also claims that Censori’s family intervened, allegedly wanting him “locked up” and sent on a retreat.

The Ye-Bianca Split

Ye and Censori have frequently made headlines throughout their relationship, with their most recent public appearance at the 2025 Grammys causing widespread discussion. Censori wore a sheer mesh dress that left little to the imagination, a moment that reportedly sparked tension between the couple. Following the event, Ye boasted on social media, “We beat the Grammys.”

However, concerns about their marriage had been circulating for months. In February, breakup rumors intensified after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ye later followed Censori again, but speculation continued to grow.

Ye’s Online Rants

The rapper’s erratic online behavior has also been a major talking point in recent years. Ye has made several inflammatory statements, including anti-Semitic remarks and attacks on celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z’s children. His latest song suggests that his social media activity may have contributed to the breakup, with the lyric,”She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.”

Ye’s lyrics also compare his and Censori’s relationship to that of Cassie Ventura and P. Diddy, a disturbing parallel given the abuse allegations against the music mogul.

Despite the song’s claims, neither Ye nor Censori has officially confirmed the split through statements. However, given Ye’s history of using music as a form of self-expression, BIANCA appears to be his way of addressing the situation publicly.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

