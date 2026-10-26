‘My Best Friend, My Wife, My Woman’: Vijay Deverakonda Tells Trolls To ‘Go F*** Themselves’ After Rashmika’s Post

Vijay Deverakonda has hit back at people criticising his relationship with wife Rashmika Mandanna, sharing an affectionate message for the actor before ending it with a blunt response to their critics. The actor’s post came shortly after Rashmika addressed the online backlash following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 26, Vijay shared photographs and a video with Rashmika, making it clear that the criticism surrounding their relationship had not affected their happiness.

“My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right,” he wrote.

He continued, “For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed.”

Vijay then declared that he was prepared to stand by Rashmika despite the online criticism, writing, “If its me and her against the world – so be it.”

However, it was the final portion of his message that particularly caught attention. Addressing those continuing to comment on their personal lives, the actor wrote, “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f*** themselves. :))”

He signed off using his full name, Deverakonda Vijay Sai.

Why Are Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Facing Backlash?

Their posts were made after the controversy around their appearances in Koffee With Karan Season 9, where they talked about how their relationship turned into a marriage. When talking to Karan Johar, Rashmika said she told Vijay about the topic of marriage, and he claimed he asked her to ask him 100 times before he says yes to marriage. This statement was not met well by some of the social media audience.

Some of the viewers considered this dialogue an evidence of doubt regarding their relationship with Vijay being called a “red flag”. The creators of YouTube videos analyzed their conversation and gave some tips for Rashmika about her marriage.

The controversy was growing as the video clips started circulating on the Internet, and the couple decided to respond to them.

What Did Rashmika Mandanna Say About The Trolls?

Before Vijay’s post, Rashmika shared a lengthy statement explaining why the reaction to their interview had prompted her to speak out. She said she generally accepted that people were entitled to their opinions but felt the discussion had moved beyond ordinary criticism.

“The current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at,” she wrote.

Rashmika also clarified that the conversation about marriage had been misunderstood. According to her, it was not about how many times she had asked Vijay to marry her or how long he had taken to decide. Instead, she said, they wanted time and space to understand each other and decide whether marriage was right for them.

“We chose each other,” she wrote, reaffirming their decision.

The actor also objected to people commenting on her family and making assumptions about their personal lives without knowing them. Calling such behaviour “bullying dressed up as feminism”, she argued that feminism should be about the freedom to make one’s own choices rather than putting others down. Rashmika further said she was happy with her life after marriage and described Vijay as someone who had supported her through difficult periods.

Vijay And Rashmika Ask People To Respect Their Choices

Vijay’s statement conveyed, similar to Rashmika’s statement about their personal choice of relationship and marriage despite people making assumptions about them from online discussions. Rashmika took her time to explain herself at length, while Vijay’s reaction was shorter and more aggressive by mixing his statement with an expression of love to his wife.

As illustrated above, what may seem as just a few lines of discussion between the celebrity couple can attract debates in the social media space. This is because they did not state that the assumption made by people would change their decision on the issue. They only took advantage of their social media platforms to state that they were both happy being together and would choose their paths.

The case for Vijay was much clearer since he declared that Rashmika was one of the best things in his life.

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