The idea for Paradise Towers came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign, said Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to let his fans know how proud he is of his daughter who is all set to publish her first novel.

On Monday afternoon, the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan became the proudest father when he got to know that his beautiful daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is all ready to make her debut as an author. Shweta has always been out of the limelight and unlike her family, the sister-in-law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn’t pursue a career in Hindi cinema. The publishing rights of the Shweta’s novel is acquired by Harper Collins India. The book is likely to be published in 2020. “The idea for Paradise Towers came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign,” Shweta said in a statement.

Nanda further added, “The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is Paradise Towers, and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be.” Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account and wrote, “THE PROUDEST-FATHER.. My daughter the best and GREATEST !! 😍😍😎❤️🌹🌹🌷”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the proud mother of Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda with Businessman Nikhil Nanda. The proud father Big B who is currently shooting for the upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan always keeps his fans updated.

