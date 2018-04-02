Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone who has featured in many Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and Tera Intezaar among many others revealed how she started getting hate and abusive emails when she was only 21.

Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone surely has had a rollercoaster journey ever since she decided to quit the adult entertainment industry and decided to enter Bollywood. Although the star has many times revealed that she doesn’t regret her past and at the same time she doesn’t want to go back to her old previous profession. However, people often seem to judge and criticize very quickly and the same happened with Sunny. The actress has faced a lot of criticism from various ends. Besides all the hate comments she received after she entered Bollywood, the diva recently revealed how she started getting hate and abusive emails when she was only 21!

The 36-year-old actress, who was at one point in time the most popular adult star, said that she received a lot of hatred and extreme dislike way before she entered Bollywood. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2, in a recent interview, told a leading daily, “Many people have the misconception that people started criticizing me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21 years old. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred.”

The actress, who has starred in various Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade and Tera Intezaar among many others revealed how she was devastated after receiving so much of hatred at such young age. Talking about how her parents reacted to the entire situation, Sunny said, “”Like many families, there are some problems in our family too. There is love, hate, emotional moments in all our lives, but our parents protected my brother and me from all the negativity, as much as they could. But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly. I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally,” she said.

She also said that her parents were not happy with her decision of entering the adult film industry but she still doesn’t regret any of her decisions.

