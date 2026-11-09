‘My Entire Balcony Was Burnt’: Lust Stories 3 Actor Gurfateh Pirzada Shares Pictures Of Mumbai Home After Diwali Fire

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 3, has shared pictures of the damage to his Mumbai home after claiming that firecrackers burnt his entire balcony and almost his entire room during Diwali.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gurfateh posted images of the affected areas and criticised the use of firecrackers, raising concerns about air pollution and public safety. He also tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police in his post.

“The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding… crackers burnt my entire balcony and almost my entire room. The entire city is burning and is a gas chamber,” he wrote.

The actor also shared an AQI screenshot showing a reading of 521. He used the post to express his anger over the pollution caused by firecrackers and the impact it could have on people, particularly children and animals.

Gurfateh Pirzada Slams Firecracker Pollution After Damage To His Home

In another Instagram Story, Gurfateh questioned the lack of accountability over air pollution and the late-night bursting of firecrackers.

“So furious at the insensitivity at display last night. For a country obsessed with having kids we sure don’t give a ***k about the air they might inhale. Zero governance and zero ****ing accountability. Not even going to talk about what the domesticated animals and strays must have been through,” he wrote.

While the actor shared an AQI reading of 521, this was a screenshot posted by him and should not be confused with Mumbai’s official citywide reading. The city’s AQI was reported at 171 on Monday morning, although several monitoring stations recorded readings in the poor category.

BMC Bans Rockets And Aerial Fireworks In Mumbai Until November 25

Gurfateh’s post comes at a time when restrictions have been placed by the civic body of Mumbai on rockets and other firecrackers that fly in the air amid growing fears over fire accidents.

As per the directive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which became effective from November 9, the use of rockets and other aerial fireworks is banned in the city till 11:59 pm on November 25. The restrictions apply to public and private property including residential buildings, terraces, balconies, courtyards and parking places.

As per fire department statistics revealed on Monday, the city registered 142 calls regarding fires on November 8, out of which 137 calls were for firecrackers. It reflects the safety concerns regarding the celebrations, despite the fact that the number of calls may not always be the number of separate fires.

The restrictions pertain only to aerial fireworks and not to all kinds of firecrackers. No further information has been shared by Gurfateh on the incident or official response to the damage caused to his residence.

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