Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who is the father of Student Of The Year 2 debutant Ananya Panday, opened about her Bollywood debut and stated that his girl was born to do this film. Expressing his excitement, Chunky said that he had tears in my eyes this morning when he saw the posters. Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday will hit the screens on November 23, 2017.

After months of speculations, the star-cast of Student Of The Year 2 is finally revealed. On Wednesday morning, Karan Johar welcomed his new kids- Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to the Bollywood industry and as expected it has got the social media buzzing. In a conversation with PinkVilla, Chunky Panday, who is the proud father of debutant Ananya Panday, expressed that his girl was born to do Student Of The Year and he’s so excited that he feels like standing on the roof and shouting.

Speaking about Ananya’s Bollywood debut, Chunky said, “I feel like standing on the roof and shouting. I am so excited. This is something which was in the pipeline for almost a year and it pretty much reminds me of the time when I got into films myself. When I had signed my first film, I had not even told my family about it. In fact, I remember just two days before the muharat my parents found out that I am doing a film. But with her, it has been different, the way her debut movie has got announced. I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.”

When asked if the veteran actor has given any advice to his daughter, he responded, “Well, I only keep telling her that you should not try and imitate anyone. You have to write your own story, your own graph and rhythm. She is quite ready for that. In real life, she is a very good student. She has got a scholarship in America too but we have deferred the admissions by a year because she got the movie. So, let’s hope the real life student becomes a good reel life student.” Recollecting how much Ananya and her young sister loved the first part of the film, Chunky added that his daughter was born to do Student of the Year.

“The little I can tell about my girl is that she was born to do Student of the Year because when the original came both my girls loved the movie so much,” he recalled adding, “They were crazy about Varun, Sid and Alia and were going on and on about it. Finally the elder one is doing part 2, it is too surreal. She couldn’t have asked anything better than this. She went and auditioned for it and when she got confirmed, her excitement was next level,” he said.

Commenting on the expectations and pressure that comes with being a star kid, Chunky concluded, “I had a lot of pressure too as both my parents were doctors and everyone wanted me to be a doctor. But, we overcome it usually. I think she has chosen what’s right for her and I am sure she will do a good job. I mean obviously right now she is known as my daughter but I am sure that by the end of this year I will be known as her father.

