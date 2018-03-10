Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar penned down a post regarding her husband's health and asked people to not speculate about the disease he is suffering from. Ever since Khan took to Twitter to reveal that he was suffering from a 'rare' disease, speculations have been doing the rounds as to what it could be. On social media rumours of him suffering from brain cancer were creating a storm, however, they have been subsequently rubbished by his family and friends.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has taken to social network Facebook to open up about the concerns regarding her husband’s health and urged people to not speculate about the disease. She added that the actor is a ‘warrior’ and is determined to win the battle and the family was sure he will emerge victorious soon. “I am grateful to God and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer.It wasn’t and isn’t and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family, friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory,” she wrote in the post.

Ever since the actor took to Twitter to reveal that he was suffering from a ‘rare’ disease, speculations have been doing the rounds as to what it might be. On social media rumours of him suffering from brain cancer were creating a storm, however, they have been subsequently rubbished by his family and friends. The actor had said that he did not want people to speculate about the disease and that he will reveal it himself and the same sentiments have been echoed by his wife. “Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be,” Sikdar penned down in her post.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s ‘rare disease’ might take quite a long time for him to return to work

Well, we would like to wish the actor a speedy recovery from his illness. We can’t wait for him to make a make a comeback and grace the silver screen with his presence once again.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan reveals he has a rare disease

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App