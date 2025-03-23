Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
  "My Life is Really Going to Change": Andrew Burnap's Big Moment with 'Snow White' Casting

Burnap is currently starring in the Broadway production of Othello as Cassio. He shared that he and Zegler, who plays his love interest Snow White, often discussed "shooting about stage versus film."

Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap, who plays the male lead in Disney’s live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, shared his experience of starring in the film.

Burnap plays Snow White’s love interest, a commoner named Jonathan, in the movie an update to the 1937 movie in which Snow White ended up with Prince Charming. In the Marc Webb-directed feature, Jonathan is the leader of a group that opposes the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot, reported People.

“I remember I auditioned for it. I put something on tape and sent it off,” he recalled, adding, “You train yourself to audition and then forget about it as quickly as possible. And then weeks later I got an email saying, ‘They’d like to see you again.’ I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ And then this next time they said, ‘You’re going to go in for a chemistry read with Rachel [Zegler].’

“And then the minute I got the phone call that I got the job, I remember I was outside, and I sat down on the ground and thought, wow, my life is really going to change from here. And it certainly has,” as per the outlet.

Burnap plays Cassio in the Broadway production of Othello. He revealed that he and Zegler, who plays his love interest Snow White, frequently talked about “shooting on stage versus film.” Zegler will play Eva Peron in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita at the London Palladium this summer, reported People.

After playing opposite Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello and enchanting in Snow White, Burnap discussed what he hopes to accomplish next, “I would really love to do as many different things as possible. I think the stage will always be where I return to. It is my first home. And I think there is nothing like the live experience,” he said.

“I’m deeply fascinated by film and would love to continue making films and making television shows,” he added. “I’m very much attracted to character-driven stories. At the end of the day, I think all I want to do is be a part of things that I feel passionate about with good people who want to change the world in whatever way they see fit,” reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

 

