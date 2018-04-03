A misconception has remained about female actors. If a heroine gets married, she will become less appealing to the audience. Samantha did this film and it became such a big hit. That misconception has been busted today, said the director of blockbuster Rangasthalam. Sukumar also added by saying, All had doubts whether to cast Samantha Akkineni in the film or not as she was getting married.

Sukumar in an event on Monday thanked his cast, crew, media, and fans for making the new film Rangasthalam a blockbuster. The response the film has garnered from the audience and critics has overwhelmed the director. Discussing about the conversations that took place while finalizing the cast, people were in doubt of casting Samantha who got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. Sukumar was noted saying, “All had doubts whether to cast Samantha Akkineni in the film or not as she was getting married.”

“The directed further added, “Chiranjeevi told me, keep all those things aside. She is a very good artist’,” Chiranjeevi further assured me that the audience will only appreciate her good performance in the film and won’t be bothered by her marital status. While requesting the other filmmakers to not to worry about the marital status of the actress, he added, “A misconception has remained about female actors. If a heroine gets married, she will become less appealing to the audience. Samantha did this film and it became such a big hit. That misconception has been busted today.”

Soon after getting married to Naga Chaitanya in a grand wedding, Samantha Akkineni actress returned to work and started shooting for her upcoming projects. Rangasthalam, being her first film to release after her wedding, the movie was a blockbuster at the box office. She continues to remain the top choice to play the female lead in the south.

