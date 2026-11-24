To Bhushan Thakare, being the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 goes beyond that; it is about keeping a promise he had made to himself – to buy back all the jewellery that his mother had to sell in order to support his education. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhushan talked about the challenges he had faced financially and how his parents had sacrificed a lot just so he could continue with his education. He mentioned that his mother would save up to buy jewellery but end up selling all of it any time he required cash for his studies.

He had been concerned for years whether he would get the chance to give back to his mother everything that she had given up for him. Thanks to his winnings in KBC, he finally had the chance to keep his promise.

“I had decided that one day I would return all her jewellery. KBC has made me capable enough to do that today,” Bhushan stated in the interview.

Bhushan Thakare recalls arriving in Mumbai with just Rs 24

The road to reaching the KBC hot seat was certainly not an easy one. Bhushan informed everyone that he had Rs 24 left in his savings account when he came to Mumbai to participate in the show. The family’s source of earning was from his father who was a daily wage labourer. The earning of their family was entirely dependent on how often his father could get jobs. He talked about his mother’s health as well and how they were managing her medical expenses. He had been preparing for competitive exams while being away from home and hadn’t gone to his village in almost one-and-a-half years.

Thus, winning Rs 1 crore meant much more to him than just the money. He expressed his first thought as being that now his parents wouldn’t have to go through the same struggles anymore. Bhushan further recollected how Amitabh Bachchan hugged him after his win. It took him some time to comprehend what was happening because he was so happy that at last he was able to lessen the burdens of his parents.

How Amitabh Bachchan helped calm Bhushan’s nerves on KBC 18

Meeting Amitabh Bachchan was like a dream come true for Bhushan, but when he was sitting with the famous actor, he could feel very nervous indeed. He confessed that his heart was beating very fast and he was not able to say anything, hence took several deep breaths. As per Bhushan, Bachchan realized his nervousness and hence did not start with the quiz right away. Instead, the actor talked about his personal life with him.

According to Bhushan, talking to the actor made him feel much better. He believes that had the quiz started when he was so nervous, then he may have ended up giving wrong answers even though he knew the answer. Bachchan too gave him some advice after winning the huge amount. Bhushan said that Bachchan had told him to look after his family so that his father would not have to earn wages anymore.

What does Bhushan Thakare plan to do with his Rs 1 crore KBC prize?

Buying Jewellery for his mother is one of the first priorities on Bhushan’s mind. He further wants to make sure that the financial stability of his family improves and that his parents can finally take a break from working hard for many years. Winning KBC has brought changes to the way Bhushan is treated by his relatives. He said that the same people who never helped him even if he asked for Rs 1,000 are now calling him to congratulate.

Nevertheless, he has no plans to quit his dream of becoming an IAS officer. According to Bhushan, he will continue to prepare for the UPSC exam even after being a winner of the quiz contest on the TV channel. Additionally, he remembered that he was both nervous and excited when he came to the question about Rs 7 crores. Even though he thought about whether it would come from the subjects he prepared for, he was glad he had Rs 1 crore.

For Bhushan, the main prize is the opportunity to pay back to his parents, who provided him with education despite poor family conditions. Purchasing jewellery for his mother is just one of his promises.

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