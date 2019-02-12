Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's film My Name Is Khan has completed nine years. Sharing a poster of the film on Twitter in the caption, he has thanked the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for essaying the role of the movie. Varun Dhawan who had been the assistant director also took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph.

has shared a heartfelt post on Twitter for thanking the team of the film and the lead actors-Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. He has also shared a poster of the film. In the caption, she has thanked the star cast and the team. He mentioned that he feels blessed to become a storyteller. He has even thanked the actor Shah Rukh Khan for living the role of Rizwan beautifully and brilliantly. Also thanked Kajol, for her eyes, the silence and many more.

Varun Dhawan who was an assistant director in the movie has also shared a throwback photograph on Twitter. In the caption, he has thanked Karan Johar for teaching him which practically changed his life.

Based on the story of a Muslim man named Rizwan suffering Asperger’s syndrome, life after the September 11 New York terrorist attacks, the movie was widely appreciated for the beautiful plot. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Rizwan and Kajol essayed the role of his wife (Mandira).

#9YearsOfMyNameIsKhan …I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story….thank you for creating it @ShibaniWrites ….and thank you @iamsrk for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly… thank you @KajolAtUN for your eyes…your silences and more….🙏 pic.twitter.com/t1w7TdxF07 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/axg0n7GJxu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 11, 2019

The couple’s life gets into troubles after Mandira’s son gets killed for being bullied for having a Muslim father.

Kajol and SRK were widely applauded for their acting as they won millions of hearts. The flick also performed well at the box-office.

Recently, Karan Johar also shared a poster of Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. In the caption, he informed the followers that glimpses of the film will be released tomorrow that is February 13, 2019. The trailer of the film will be release on 21st of February. The bravest battle ever fought, Kesari to release on 21st March. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.

