Comedian Sidharth Sagar, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Selfie Mausi, has revealed the reason behind his disappearance for months. From his struggle with depression, physical and mental harassment by his parents to his time in the mental asylum, the comedy star has made some shocking revelations in his press conference held on Sunday. Speaking about his relationship with parents, Indian Express quoted Sidharth saying, “My parents separated some 20 years back but we have had a cordial relationship. I was into spirituality and have my gurus in Delhi, where I found peace and solace. My parents always thought that I should leave the industry and so they tried their best to keep me away from there. My dad is in Delhi and I stay here with my mother.”

“Since we only had each other, we became really close. She was my best friend and I never loved or trusted anyone so much. She met this man Suyash Gadgil and I was happy that she found someone in her life. But things only took a turn for the worse in our lives.” While talking about his struggle with Depression, Siddharth revealed that his parents were giving him drugs by mixing it in his food. “There came a time when I started feeling really low and I had put on weight. And since I was trying to stop smoking, I was taking too much coffee. Soon I realised, I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone. When I told my parents about it, they said that they have put me on medicines for bipolar disease. I was hell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn’t have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food.”

“This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realised we had no money. It really impacted me and I was really disturbed,” he added. Revealing further details about his struggle with substance abuse and how ended up in a Rehabilitation centre, he said, “I had a conversation with Suyash and warned him that we are in a mess. I told him not to play with my mother’s emotions. Things took a drastic turn when once in the middle of the night, we got into a fight and I left home. I started staying alone since I had no social circle. Somebody suggested me to take some substance to get over my miserable life and I soon got addicted. But I knew it was wrong for me and I told my mother about it. She broke down hearing about the same. I asked her to get me admitted to a rehabilitation centre, so that I could come out clean.”

Recalling his struggle in the Rehabilitation centre, Sidharth became emotional and revealed that 4-5 people used to beat him mercilessly to the point where he would bleed and lose conscience. “I faced the worst moments of my life in the centre where they used to mercilessly bash me (breaks down). Four-five people used to bash me and I would bleed and lose conscience. I was shattered completely. Somehow, I managed to connect with my managers who pulled me out from there after a month. I thought life would turn to normal but it turned worse. I would have regular fights at home with Suyash and I tried my best to stay away. This was also the time I had filed a NC against them for I really feared for my life and well-being. It came true when I was picked up while traveling back from Goa and thrown into a mental asylum where I was tortured and treated for ailments I didn’t even have. But since it was turning out to be an expensive treatment, my mother decided to shift me to Asha Ki Kiran, a rehabilitation centre that did not bother much about finance.

Siddharth says that he has found a new family in Asha ki Kiran now. “I found a family here that listens and understands me. When I met Basheer bhai (Basheer Qureshi, founder of Asha Ki Kiran), he told me to leave all my stress and worries aside and start afresh. When they examined me, they found that my psychological issues cropped up because of the wrong medicines I had been put on. I love being with them and although I am fit to work, I feel secure with them and want to stay longer to strengthen my sanity and myself,” he said. Concluding the press conference on a hopeful note, Siddharth said “I was physically, mentally and emotionally shattered but I am now ready to face the world once again.”

