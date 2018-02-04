Tamannaah Bhatia, who has featured in films like "Himmatwala", "Baahubali: The Beginning", "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" and "Tutak Tutak Tutiya", is an established name in southern cinema. One of her much-anticipated projects currently is the remake of Kangana Ranaut's "Queen". Talking about paying heed to the fashion police, she said she used to to do that initially.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says it was when she started doing Hindi films that she was trying to figure out who she really is, and fashion helped her to discover herself. “When I started working and started doing Hindi films, that was when I was really trying to figure out who I really am. That discovery gradually happened through fashion,” Tamannaah told IANS in an interview. “Fashion is a great medium to express who really you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don’t feel I am working too hard for it,” she added.

The actress, who has featured in films like “Himmatwala”, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” and “Tutak Tutak Tutiya”, is an established name in southern cinema. One of her much-anticipated projects currently is the remake of Kangana Ranaut’s “Queen”. Talking about paying heed to the fashion police, she said she used to to do that initially.”I think that helped me. I am thankful to the criticism because I wouldn’t have got better if I hadn’t got the criticism. However harsh they might sound sometimes, it did help me,” said the actress, who is excited about her new projects.

“I am doing lot of south Indian films. I have just completed a Telugu film. It (my schedule) is jam-packed but I enjoy doing films. Being an actor, facing the camera, playing different characters… Because now is the time (for heroines) as different parts are written for women.”All the films I am doing are very female-centric, their subjects are female-centric. It’s a great time to be doing such movies because the scope is there,” said the actress.

She was a showstopper here for designer Ashwini Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) summer-Resort 2018, and wore a delicately embroidered, ruffled blouse teamed with a bright red skirt embellished with gold work and a champagne coloured dupatta. The designer showcased a collection titled ‘Tilottama’. It was a refreshing, edgy, modern take on couture fashion.

Inspired by the celestial beauty of Apsaras, the angels of light from Hindu mythology, this collection was a reflection of the divine feminine. Elegant, delicate and yet traditional, the silhouettes seen on the catwalk were modern renditions of traditional Indian wear that ranged from fusion to bridal ensembles.

One of the highlights of this collection was the use of textures, by mixing fabrics like silks, organza, lycra, brocade, nets, woven textiles, organza and chiffon to add an almost whimsical flair to the designs. The colour palette encompassed a wide range of shades like blues, yellows, greens, pinks, reds, golds, ivory tones, greys, and was perfectly suited to the needs of any trendsetter.