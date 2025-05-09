Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

His statement came shortly after Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes targeting over a dozen strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and military bases.

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

Samay Raina


As tensions intensify between India and Pakistan, stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina, who hails from Jammu, took to Instagram to show support for the Indian Armed Forces and offer comfort to citizens affected by recent aerial threats.

“Believe in the Indian Army”: Samay Raina’s Message of Assurance

On Thursday night, Samay Raina shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram Stories, urging people, especially those in Jammu, to stay calm and have faith in the army’s defense capabilities.

“My prayers are with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Aerial Attacks from Pakistan Thwarted by S-400 System

His statement came shortly after Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes targeting over a dozen strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and military bases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These strikes followed India’s precise Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). All incoming threats were reportedly neutralized by India’s S-400 air defense system.

Emotional Moment: Samay Raina Shares Last Call With His Father in Jammu

In another story, Samay opened up about an emotional conversation with his father, who is currently residing in Jammu. The call brought him comfort during a tense night.

“My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control,” he wrote.

Samay’s reflection didn’t stop there. He described looking out of his window in Mumbai and contemplating whether others around him also had family members in danger zones like Pathankot or were connected to soldiers on duty.

“My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: What Are Swarm Drones? India Successfully Thwarts 50 Swarm Drones After Infiltration Attempts Made By Pakistan Along LoC: Report  

Filed under

Samay Raina Trending news

newsx

Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof
newsx

Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’
Samay Raina

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father...
newsx

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meeting
Pakistan Appeals For Loan

Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles
newsx

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof

Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof

Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’

Operation Sindoor Strikes, Karachi Stock Sinks: Pakistan First Begs For Loan, Later Says Accounts ‘HACKED’

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meeting

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meeting

Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles

Pakistan Appeals For Loans As India’s Op Sindoor Hits Terror Infrastructure, Economy Struggles

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media