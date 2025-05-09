My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

His statement came shortly after Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes targeting over a dozen strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and military bases.

As tensions intensify between India and Pakistan, stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina, who hails from Jammu, took to Instagram to show support for the Indian Armed Forces and offer comfort to citizens affected by recent aerial threats.

“Believe in the Indian Army”: Samay Raina’s Message of Assurance

On Thursday night, Samay Raina shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram Stories, urging people, especially those in Jammu, to stay calm and have faith in the army’s defense capabilities.

“My prayers are with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Aerial Attacks from Pakistan Thwarted by S-400 System

His statement came shortly after Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes targeting over a dozen strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and military bases.

These strikes followed India’s precise Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). All incoming threats were reportedly neutralized by India’s S-400 air defense system.

Emotional Moment: Samay Raina Shares Last Call With His Father in Jammu

In another story, Samay opened up about an emotional conversation with his father, who is currently residing in Jammu. The call brought him comfort during a tense night.

“My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control,” he wrote.

Samay’s reflection didn’t stop there. He described looking out of his window in Mumbai and contemplating whether others around him also had family members in danger zones like Pathankot or were connected to soldiers on duty.

“My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind,” he concluded.