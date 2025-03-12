Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

On April 17, 2004, Telugu cinema’s beloved actress, Soundarya, boarded a small aircraft at Jakkur airstrip near Bengaluru, Karnataka. At just 32 years old, she was not only a superstar in South Indian cinema but had recently stepped into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On April 17, 2004, Telugu cinema’s beloved actress, Soundarya, boarded a small aircraft at Jakkur airstrip near Bengaluru, Karnataka. At just 32 years old, she was not only a superstar in South Indian cinema but had recently stepped into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). That day, she was flying to Karimnagar in Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the upcoming general elections.

Little did she know that this journey would be her last. Merely five minutes after takeoff, the single-engine Cessna 180 aircraft crashed in a fiery explosion. All passengers on board, including Soundarya, her brother Amarnath, BJP worker Ramesh Kadam, and pilot Joy Philips, perished in the crash. The tragedy shook the nation and left millions of fans mourning the untimely loss of a shining star.

The Fatal Flight: What Happened?

The aircraft took off at 11:05 AM. Witnesses later recalled that it reached a height of around 150 feet before making an abrupt and steep left turn. The plane then stalled and crashed onto the campus of Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, part of the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru.

Eyewitness BN Ganapathi, who was working on the university’s experimental fields at the time, described the horrifying moment. He saw the plane wobble mid-air before it nosedived and burst into flames upon impact. The crash was so severe that the victims’ bodies were burnt beyond recognition, making identification nearly impossible.

Investigators later reported that the aircraft failed to achieve the necessary climb speed and caught fire just minutes after takeoff. The tragedy raised serious questions about aviation safety and the maintenance of small aircraft used for political and personal travel.

A Nation in Mourning

Soundarya’s sudden death sent shockwaves across the country. A household name in Telugu cinema, she had also starred in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Her role alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 1999 film Sooryavansham had made her known to a wider audience beyond South India.

The loss was not just felt by the film industry but also in political circles. Soundarya had become a major crowd-puller for the BJP in South India. Her association with the party had added glamour and enthusiasm to their campaigns. The then Karnataka Chief Minister, SM Krishna, and Union Commerce Minister, Arun Jaitley, rushed to Jakkur airstrip after the crash. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee expressed deep sorrow over her tragic demise.

Just months before her death, Soundarya had married Sridhar, a software professional, in 2003. The couple was expecting their first child at the time of the crash, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for her loved ones and fans.

A New Twist: Was It an Accident or Murder?

Even after two decades, Soundarya’s death remains a topic of discussion. Recently, the case has resurfaced in headlines after a police complaint was filed in Andhra Pradesh’s Khammam district. The complainant, identified as Chittimallu, has alleged that Soundarya’s death was not an accident but a premeditated murder linked to a property dispute involving Telugu actor Mohan Babu.

While the original investigation ruled the crash as an aviation accident, the new claims have sparked fresh interest in the case. Authorities have yet to comment on whether they will reopen the investigation based on the allegations.

Soundarya’s legacy continues to live on through her films and the impact she left on Indian cinema. Known for her grace, versatility, and ability to connect with audiences, she remains one of the most cherished actresses of her generation. Her death left a void in the film industry and in the hearts of her admirers.

