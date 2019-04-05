Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India Telugu movie: Allu Arjun starrer released worldwide on May 4, 2018, and since then has earnred crores of rupees at the box office. The multilingual movie has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Watch full movie starring Allu Arjun in lead role inside.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India Telugu movie: Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is a Telugu language film starring Allu Arjun in lead role and Arjun Sarja, Anu Emmanuel, R Sarathakumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Shirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the label Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The movie was one of the hit movies of 2018 and had earned crores of rupees at the box office.

The multilingual movie was then dubbed in Tamil And Malayalam as En Peyar Surya, En Veedu India, and Ente Peru Surya Ente Veedu India respectively. Talking about the plot of the emovie it revolves around Surya- Allu Arjun who is an Indian army soldier with anger management issues and dreams on being posted on the Line of Control (LOC). But when he gets into a brawl at a local club and steals the gun of a local inspector he is court-martialled for indisciplinary action. The action-packed movie revolving around the life of Allu Arjun goes on and on and gives us more insight into his life and his relationship and life problems.

The movie release on may 4,2018 and has one amazing soundtrack which has been composed by Vishal Shekar. Some of the songs from the movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India are- Sainika, Lover Also, the fighter also, beautiful love, Maya, Yenniyallo Yenniyallo, Iraga Iraga. From the Tamil dubbed version these are respective songs which have crossed millions of views- Desathin Ellai Oramae, Aadi Kalukae Nenjukulla Than, Oru Kanam Mayanguthu Manam Manam, Maya, Kondatamo Kondatam Than and Adi Atthe Ezhuthu Manasa.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India was called as the best performance film of Allu Arjun. However, it received 3.5 to 2.5 stars from the critics, Bollywood celebrities and fans as they called the movie very slow. The movie also received a positive response and called it the best movie of Allu Arjun ever and that he has excelled the role!

