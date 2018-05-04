As a film, Naa Peru Surya flows with Surya’s emotions and therein lies the issue. There are many characters involved in the story but it is Surya’s bouts of anger, fights, romance and trying to be an anger-less man that dictate the tone of the film. So in the first half, we see a feisty Surya and in the second a subdued one. Though this is an action drama, the movie focuses primarily on patriotism as Surya’s raison d’etre

Naa Peru Surya is all about a young soldier named Surya (Allu Arjun) who has an anger management problem. Surya’s temper flares up at the drop of a hat and this is what gets into trouble time and again. The last straw is when he shoots a terrorist with no orders from his superiors and this sees him get thrown out of the army. He loses his love, Varsha (Anu Emmanuel) also due to his anger issues. In fact, he walks out of his home as a teenager since his father Psychologist Ramakrishna Raju (Arjun Sarja) feels he is a black sheep.

But Surya is not a simple man to understand – he is extremely patriotic and believes it is his duty to serve the people of India standing guard at the border. He doesn’t see his anger as a problem but one that is fuelled thanks to his patriotism and what he believes is right and wrong. How does Surya cope and overcome his anger problems? Does he become the proud soldier once again? Does he attain his dream of serving at the border? Does he reunite with his love and family?

Director Vakkantham Vamsi dons the director’s hat for the first time with Naa Peru Surya. He has been a successful writer of numerous hit films, including Allu Arjun’s, and this time he has chosen patriotism and India as his theme. The topic is very relevant to today’s times as there is an extensive debate on patriotism, national identity and so on. The director has spent a lot of time getting delving into Surya’s character and trying to get it right.

– and therefore the movie’s raison d’etre. Thus the movie doesn’t hit the sweet spot for the audience.

This movie is an Allu Arjun show all the way and his fans will love it. There are some well-choreographed dances and fights which add zing to the film and the role of Surya. Anu Emmanuel has a small role in the film and she shines as Varsha. It’s good to see Action King Arjun Sarja in a different role in this movie.

Naa Peru Surya is an ideal treat for Allu Arjun fans who like to see him kick ass.

