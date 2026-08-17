Naag Panchami 2026: From Sridevi’s Nagina To Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actors Who Played Naag-Naagin And Their Box Office Fate

Naag Panchami has certainly reawakened the captivating world of naags and naagins. Although there have been immense spiritual importance attached to serpents in the mythology of India, films have not shied away from creating their own version of tales that revolve around such snakes which can take up human forms. From vengeance to love to horror and now, even comedy, the theme has seen a number of interpretations on celluloid, ranging from Sridevi’s blockbuster Nagina to the flop Hisss starring Mallika Sherawat. Now it is time for Kartik Aaryan to lend his own touch to the theme in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand.

On Naag Panchami 2026, here’s a look at some actors who turned naag or naagin on screen, the characters they played and how their films performed at the box office.

Sridevi As Rajni In Nagina

Any discussion about naagins in the Hindi films cannot be complete without the reference to Sridevi’s Rajni. Released in 1986, Nagina directed by Harmesh Malhotra featured Sridevi as Rajni, an ichadhari naagin married to Rishi Kapoor’s Rajiv and with a hidden motive of revenge. The character of Bhairon Nath was portrayed by Amrish Puri.

Nagina proved to be a commercial success and became the second highest grosser of Indian films of 1986 after earning more than Rs 13 crore. What was interesting about the film was that the central character of the film was Sridevi during a time when commercial blockbusters with a woman at its core were not very common.

Box-office fate: Blockbuster

Sridevi Returned With Nigahen: Nagina Part II

The success of Nagina led to the production of the sequel to the film Nigahen: Nagina Part II in 1989. Sridevi made a return to the supernatural realm along with Sunny Deol as her co-star for the role of the male protagonist.

But unfortunately, the magic of the lightning struck just once and never came back. Although Nagina turned out to be one of the biggest commercial successes of Sridevi’s career, its sequel failed to do so and was a failure at the box office.

Box-office fate: Flop

Manisha Koirala And Armaan Kohli In Jaani Dushman

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani was released in 2002. Directed by Rajkumar Kohli, the movie starred an enormous number of people, including Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Manisha Koirala. In addition to the large cast, there is a magical plot of Jaani Dushman. The main characters of the movie are Manisha’s Vasundhara and Armaan Kohli’s Kapil who become lovers after receiving a curse and starting their life anew.

Despite the large number of famous actors, Jaani Dushman failed in its box office performance. According to Box Office India, Jaani Dushman collected Rs 10.72 crore from India whereas the budget of the movie is reported as Rs 18 crore. With time, the movie managed to get popularity due to its magical story and effects.

Box-office fate: Flop

Mallika Sherawat Became A Snake Woman In Hisss

While Mallika Sherawat took a completely different approach to the naagin theme with Jennifer Lynch’s Hisss in 2010, wherein she portrayed a snake woman that could change her shape whose husband was caught by an American male who wanted the legendary Nagmani. Her hunt for her husband then turned out to be a story of vengeful attacks.

Even with such an unusual theme and the hype created by Mallika’s metamorphosis, Hisss bombed at the box office. According to Box Office India, it had a net collection of around Rs 5.32 crore and an India gross of Rs 7.18 crore, thus resulting in a Disaster.

Box-office fate: Disaster

Kartik Aaryan Turns Ichadhari Naag For Naagzilla

Now, Bollywood is preparing to return to the world of shape-shifting serpents — but with comedy thrown into the mix. Kartik Aaryan will play Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an ichadhari naag, in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. Directed by Fukrey filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the creature comedy is rooted in Indian folklore.

Interestingly, the film was initially scheduled for August 14, 2026, around the Naag Panchami and Independence Day period. Its release has since been shifted, and Naagzilla is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 12, 2027.

Box-office fate: Yet to release

Can Naagzilla Bring The Naag-Naagin Genre Back?

Between Sridevi’s Nagina and Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla lies almost four decades during which experiments made in Bollywood on transforming snakes into shapeshifters have resulted in a wide contrast.

While Nagina showed that the myth could give birth to a blockbuster, films like Jaani Dushman and Hisss failed at the box-office. Now Naagzilla has the chance to redefine the myth by blending folklore with fantasy and humor. Whether Kartik Aaryan can recreate the box-office magic that Sridevi achieved with Nagina is something audiences will discover in 2027.

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