Naagdev Bhojpuri movie: Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani are one of the most loved couples of Bhojpuri industry, recently one of their films Naagdev crossed 17 million views on YouTube and has earned crores of money at the box office. The action drama Bhojpuri language movie has been helmed by Dev Pandey, produced by Ram Karan Gaud, Neelabh Tiwari, and Ramesh Singh, and written by Manoj K. Kushwaha. The movie Nagdev stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Ritu Pandey and others in supporting roles.

The soundtrack of the movie Naagdev has been composed by Bhojpuri singer Madhukar Anand and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehati. The music has been bankrolled under the label Enter 10 Music.

Watch full movie Naagdev here:

On professional terms, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani will be next seen together in Herogiri, Herapheri and Teri Meherbaniyan. The duo had one great year with back to back 8 superhit movies among which were- Dabang Sarkar, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Balam Ji Love You, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke among others. Take a look at some of their hit movies here:

