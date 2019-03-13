Kajal Raghwani hot photos: Kajal Raghwani in her six-year-long career has featured in more than 20 Bhojpuri language movies. Some of her hit movies with Khesari Lal Yadav are Nagdev, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar, Dulhan Ganga Paar ke, Sarkar Raj, among various other. Download or watch full Bhojpuri movies inside.

Kajal Raghwani hot photos: Kajal Raghwani is one of the most loved and adored actresses of the Bhojpuri industry from her amazing acting skills to her on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal has made a mark in the industry. She started her career 6 years back with Rihari in 2013 but didn’t bag recognition until Pratigya 2 in 2014. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year and featured Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles.

In her six-year-long career Kajal has featured in more than 20 Bhojpuri films among which some of her movies are- Patna Se Pakistan, Hukumat, Baj Gail Danka, Dabang Aashiq, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Ham Hain Hindustani, Bairi Kangana 2, Naagdev, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar ke, Sarkar Raj, among various others.

Recently, taking to her official Instagram handle Kajal shared a photo dressed in a white lehenga choli. In the photo, she was sitting on the stirs and posing for the camera in all ethnic avatar. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 8k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty! Check it out here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More