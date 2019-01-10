Nagdev movie: One of the latest music video from the movie Naagdev- De De Na Pagaliya recently crossed 2 million views on the video sharing platform youtube and has been loved by all of khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani fans. The song has been crooned by Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh. The video has been helmed by Dev Pandey, the music video has been directed by Madhukar Anand, Sound has been given by Rajendra Prasad and Produced By Neelabh Tiwari, Ramesh Singh, and Ramkaran Gaud.

Nagdev movie starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles has once again set the internet on fire with their amazing on-screen chemistry, their sexy dance moves, and the amazing script. The movie Naagdev has an amazing soundtrack which has been composed by Madhukar Anand and the lyrics have been given by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehati. The songs were bankrolled under the label Enter10 Music. The movie also stars Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Ritu Pandey and others in pivotal roles.

