Naagdev trailer: Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are on a mission to deliver hits after hits. Just after the release of their latest film Balam Ji Love You, the makers of their upcoming film Naagdev have released the trailer of the film. Within less than a week, the trailer of the film Naagdev has crossed 5.7 million views on YouTube.

The super-hit on-screen Jodi of Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani is back to entertain the audience with their upcoming film Naagdev. As the name suggests, the film is a supernatural film in which Khesari would essay the role of a Naag while Kajal will be playing the role of a Naagin, which will set it apart from their other romantic films.

To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers of the film released the trailer of the film on October 16 and it has already crossed 5 million views on YouTube. Thanking his fans for their love and support, Khesari had earlier shared a screenshot of the trailer on his official Instagram profile. From action, drama and romance, Naagdev has all the elements that make it a potential hit.

Have a look at Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani-starrer Naagdev trailer here:

Helmed by Dev Pandey and bankrolled by Neelabh Tiwari, Ramkaran Gaud and Ramesh Singh, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. Before Naagdev, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani raised temperatures on-screen with their sizzling chemistry in the film Balam Ji Love You. The film also featured a special song by none other than Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh.

Known as one of the most loved and on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri film industry, Khesari and Kajal have previously starred in films like Pratigya 2, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and Sangharsh.

