Naagin 3, 9 June 2018, full episode written update: Bella tells Yuvi that Vish's behaviour is weird and she is doubting her. He asks her if she is feeling jealous and starts getting intimate with her. Bella says she wants to go slow as it is an arranged marriage. The girls are going to their hotel when they cross the old Shiva Temple. Their car stops when a man is standing in front of it.

The episode begins with Yuvi and his brothers talking about how Karan died. They try to provide solace to themselves by saying that he was just a manager. On the other hand, Maahir says that he will make sure that the probe takes place in the correct manner and will make sure that the culprit is punished. Bella’s father asks her if she really wants to get married and she says that the family is very nice and that’s why she wants to get married. Maahir gets extremely happy after overhearing this.

Sumitra says that the functions of both Pratham and Yuvi will be held together as she feels that they should not be punished for the sins of their family. Maahir’s sister gets angry after she catches her husband chatting with another girl. Yuvi once again starts flirting with Vish and makes her angrier and she decides to kill him soon.

Maahir finds out that Vish is angry because of Yuvi and warns Yuvi asking him to behave and to be loyal to Bella. Maahir asks Vish to stay away from his brother but she says that he cannot stay away from me.

The inspector comes and informs that Karan was not intoxicated and that he was a good swimmer so he cannot drown. He adds that a ring was found near his body. Vish learns about this and gets worried. Bella gets uncomfortable as Yuvi tries to get intimate with her.

Bella feels that the ring found near Karan belongs to Vish. Fire breaks out at the venue and Vish tells Bella that everything will be burnt.

He warns Bella and Suhani from going ahead to the haveli turned hotel. They say our hotel is there. He says there will be no marriage and everyone will die as a Naagin does not forgive. The man suddenly disappears.

In the flashback, Ruhi gets a new face from Lord Shiva as a boon. It is that of Vish. The girls reach the old haveli that is all decorated. Bella notices Vish on the hotel tower but Suhani is unable to see her.

Maahir sees Bella and asks her if she is worried. She asks Maahir about Vish and says she has a doubt on her and feels that something is not right in the haveli.

Andy overhears this and tells Bella to be quiet as foreign investors will be there.

