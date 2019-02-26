Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani slammed the rumours of her surrogacy by stating that she will have a baby naturally and not via surrogacy. She said that motherhood is an important phase and she is very excited about the same. Currently, the actor can be seen in Naagin 3 and Ye Hain Mohobbatein.

The popular TV actor Anita Hassanandani has been married to Rohit Reddy for more than six years now. Lately, some rumours have been doing the rounds that Anita is considering surrogacy to give birth to her baby. However, in an interview, Anita stated that Rohit and she are indeed keen to expand their family but are not considering surrogacy. She added that there wasn’t any truth in these rumours and they had thought about having a baby and have planned to have it the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, they might have a baby next year. Previously the actress’ pictures with kids have left fans wondering if there’s indeed any good news.

Anita is currently seen on TV shows like Naagin 3 and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also performs cameos in comedy shows. The actress further said that she would like to be free after having a child. She stated that she has been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, wanted to be free when she has a child. She added that she didn’t want a hectic work schedule when she gets pregnant so once her ongoing fantasy drama ends, the plan is to start thinking about a family. The actress said that motherhood was something she was damn excited about and when it happens, it will surely change her life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. The actress added that Motherhood will be an important phase in her life.

