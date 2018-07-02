MTV Splitsvilla 3 contestant Pavitra Punia took to her official Instagram account to surprise her fans. The villain of small screen made sure her fans go ooh-la-la. Known for her bold roles, the actor posted a photo of herself sitting inside the pool in a black and white bikini. The hot actor is currently seen playing the role of Poulami in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 3. The show which is hitting the TRP with stunning ladies of small television ruling the third edition of Naagin. As per reports, the show is based on Akshay Kumar’s Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and women empowerment. The sexy actress of television is not only raising the temperature off screen but is also making the heads turn with her saree looks in Colors Naagin 3.
Punia started her career with the Star Plus show Love U Zindagi opposite Siddharth Shukla. She has worked in various Hindi television series like Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Mawaz Ki, Ritz Jeele Yeh Pal, MTV Making The Cut 2, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. Known for bold and sexy scenes, UP girl then worked with Mahesh Bhatt, Shivam Bhargava and Shazahn Padamsee in Mukul Mishra’s directorial Siddhartha – Love, Lust, Peace. The actress who is currently seen playing the role of Poulami in the third instalment of Naagin was last seen playing the negative role in Star Plus’s famous show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress shared her sizzling photos from the sets of Naagin 3.
