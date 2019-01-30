Surbhi Jyoti is counted amongst the allrounders of the Television industry. The hardworking diva misses no chance of excelling well on-screens and has recently uploaded a breathtaking photo wherein she is looking flamboyant, posing with her diamond jewellery. With black attire and perfect makeup, the hottie looks picture ready.

Surbhi Jyoti hot photos: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most trending actors of the Television industry. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and leaves no chance of flourishing herself well on-screens with her prominent roles. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture flaunting her diamond jewellery. Surbhi is looking gorgeous dressed in black attire. With smoky eyes and soft curls, the actor is setting the Internet on fire with her flashing looks. The hardworking actor is among the allrounders who keeps entertaining her fans with her professional and personal updates.

Currently, the beauty has become a heartthrob due to her outstanding role in the Television show Naagin 3 in the role of Naagrani Bela. Her attires and looks on the show is something one cannot miss at all. Ahead of Naagin 3, Surbhi was majorly known for her four roles in the show Qubool Hai. The allrounder commenced her career with regional theatre and films and some time back she has also been an RJ.

Not only this, but Surbhi has also spread her talent hands in Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiala De and Raula Pai Gaya. The multitasker has also made her presence in the digital markets with the web shows like Tanhaiyan, Showbiz With Vahbiz and Unscripted with Gul Khan. Overall the actor has suffered a lot but today she stands still with her talent and impresses her fans with her stupendous acting skills.

