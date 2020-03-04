Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Naagin 3 and the actor is all set to enter Star Plus popular show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti: Television’s most favorite actress Surbhi Jyoti who was last seen in Colors TV supernatural show Naagin will be soon seen back on-screen as the actress is expected to enter Star Plus supernatural show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

We are talking about the hot Naagin of the Indian telly industry who is absent on-screen after the show Naagin 3 went off-air. She will be playing a cameo appearance and currently, the lady is shooting for the show.

Surbhi Jyoti has earlier played the lead in Gul Khan’s show Qubool Hai that telecasted on Zee TV opposite Karan Singh Grover and Rakesh Bapat. Gul Khan is the producer of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture posing with Gul Khan which hinted at their collaboration.

Here have a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s post:

Both of them, Surbhi Jyoti and Gul Khan are quite close to each other and had been expressing their fondness on their respective social media handles due to which the speculations of the two collaborating for a project were traveling all across the Internet.

Surbhi Jyoti clarified the speculation in an interview and said that she has started shooting for the show and that the audience will soon see her back on-screen. With Surbhi Jyoti’s past performances on-screen, the audience awaits to unveil her character in the show.

Meanwhile, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is going on an interesting track with Aman and Roshni’s bittersweet argument.

Other than this, Surbhi Jyoti will soon be seen in a Bollywood movie titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. She will be acting opposite singer Jassi Gill.

