Television starlet Surbhi Jyoti who had catapulted to limelight with Zee TV’s Qubool Hai by portraying the much-appreciated character of Zoya Farooqui and is currently ruling hearts with her chart-topping supernatural thriller, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3, the third instalment of the much loved supernatural series. The actress, otherwise known for her impeccable acting skills is also famous to often cause a meltdown in the virtual world with her stunning pictures.

The actress recently shared an adorable picture with the ‘Sultan of Bollywood’ Salman Khan on her official Instagram handle, which sent the internet in a tizzy. Surbhi looks absolutely chic and star-struck besides a serene looking Salman, both of them smiling their dazzling smiles. Surbhi is dressed in a casual boy shirt paired with a cream coloured skirt while Salman is sporting a casual T-shirt. Look at Surbhi’s heart-melting picture with Salman here:

Apart from ruling the roost with her amazing acting skills, Surbhi has also hosted a couple of reality shows like Desi Explorers Taiwan, Desi Explorers Yas Island to her credit. the actress has also featured in hit Punjabi movies like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiala De, and Raula Pai Gaya. to name a few.

Salman, on the other hand, is ruling the reality television circuit with his controversial reality show Bigg Boss. He is also busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Bharat’ where he and his rumoured girlfriend share screen space together.

