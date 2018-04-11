After the unveil of Karishma Tanna as the first naagin, small screen media mogul Ekta Kapoor has introduced Anita Hassanandani as the second shape shifting snake woman of the show. Speaking about the show and her character, Anita has revealed that she has never done a character like this before and script-wise it is too amazing and too thrilling.

Ekta Kapoor’s highly popular show ‘Naagin’ is back on the small screen with its third sequel. After raising the fans expectations with the introduction of Karishma Tanna as the first naagin of the season, Ekta has also unveiled the look of second shape shifting snake woman of the show- Anita Hassanandani. Sharing Anita’s look from the show, the media mogul wrote on her Instagram account, “NAAGIN 3 welcomes @anitahassanandani as the second shape shifting snake woman! It’s V FOR VENDETTA this season in INDIA’S most watched folklore supernatural franchise!!! Wait for NAAGIN 3 only on Colors!”

The television actress also shared her excitement with her fans on her Instagram account and captioned, “Super Excited! #Naagin3! Need your blessings and good wishes…. ya Vish eeeesssss.” In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Anita said, “Script-wise, it’s too amazing and too thrilling. The part I’m playing, it is something I have never done before. I’m sure they are going to love and be excited about the look. It’s a great team effort. We all are working hard and I just want my fans to watch and enjoy it and I’d love for their feedback because they have always stood by me. I’m very interactive and active on social media. So I will try my best to make them happy and give them the best of what I can. I just hope they watch it and enjoy the show.”

If the latest reports are to believe, Karishma Tanna will step into the shoes of Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani’s role will be multilayered just like Adaa Khan. Reacting to on-going comparisons with Mouni Roy, Karishma posted the actor’s video on her instagram along with a adorable caption that read, “A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she’s left a mark and her fans including me can’t think of replacing her . It’s a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT.” Reportedly, Television actors Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri will also be joining the star-cast as new additions to the Naagin family.

