Television diva Mouni Roy has been replaced by Karishma Tanna in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Naagin. Naagin was first telecast on November 1, 2015 and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

Television queen Mouni Roy, who impressed us with her breakthrough performance in Ekta Kapoor’s television series Naagin and Naagin 2, will soon be making her big Bollywood debut in Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Gold. The stunning diva has been the leading actress of the first two seasons of Naagin but will not be a part of the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap. The makers of Naagin 3 announced the first Naagin for the third season and it is none other than Karishma Tanna who has previously featured in many Balaji serials.

In a sweet gesture, the old Naagin Mouni sent an adorable video message for Karishma Tanna which was later shared by Karishma Tanna on her Instagram account. “A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin, she’s left a mark and her fans including me can’t think of replacing her. It’s a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show. Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT 😘🙏❤️ @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv.” She captioned the video.

