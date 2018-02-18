The new promo of Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 3, which is the third part of the Naagin series, was released on Saturday. The official handle of Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram. The show earlier starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan but for its third season, there will be a change in the entire cast as Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani will play the leads in the third season as the show returns on Colors TV.

Television queen Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin grabbed all eyeballs as it first aired on television. The show starring television diva Mouni Roy in the lead role shattered all TRP records and became one of the most popular television shows of recent time and now, with the third season on its way, the popular show is all set to make a comeback. The show earlier starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan but for its third season, there will be a change in the entire cast as Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani will play the leads in the third season as the show returns on Colors TV.

The makers of Naagin 3 took to Instagram to share the latest promo. The official handle of Colors TV shared the promo with the caption, “Gear up for another exciting season of the biggest blockbuster, #Naagin3! Coming soon only on Colors.” The first season featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, and Sudha Chandran and ended on June 5, 2016. Naagin then required a sequel due to the high popularity. The sequel titled Naagin 2 was premiered on October 8, 2016, which featured Mouni Roy, Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan, and Aashka Goradia.

The promo shows a few men dragging a woman as she is half dead. They then leave her on the road and we eventually see a lot of snakes around her body as she suddenly opens her eyes. Pearl V Puri has also bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming series Naagin 3 and actor Karishma Tanna too has been roped in to play an important role in the fictional drama. While it will be a cameo, it will have a major impact on the storyline. The show is expected to hit the airwaves in March and take the weekend prime time slot.