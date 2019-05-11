Pearl V Puri has again garnered limelight by topping the charts in The Times Most Desirable Men of TV 2018. The actor in an interview revealed that he feels honoured to be a part of the list. Currently, the actor is portraying the role of Mihir Sehgal in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 3.

Television actor Pearl V Puri is currently topping the charts after appearing in Indian fantasy drama show Naagin 3. The actor has carved his niche for himself in the TV industry and has also conquered many hearts with her physical experience and outstanding looks. Puri commenced with her career by appearing in various advertisements and made his debut with the serial Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in a supporting role. The actor majorly gained limelight after appearing in Naagin 3 and is currently enjoying a large fan base especially females. Reports suggest that the actor is topping the charts in The Times Most Desirable Men of TV 2018.

In an interview, the actor revealed that he feels amazing to be a part of the list. He added upon saying that it was not at all easy as there were a lot of deserving men in the list. He further called it a milestone which has actually enhanced his own level. He said that he is still a small guy from a small city and he will make sure that nothing changes.

In the interview, he was further asked about what makes a man desirable, he revealed that being real is the best thing in the world. Everyone tries to showcase the best in him and portrays that they are perfect however, the main fact is that beauty lies in imperfection.

Peral V Puri further revealed about the qualities that he desires in other men, he said that earlier it was based on physical experience however, now it is about simplicity, respect for others and honesty. He further revealed some of the men from the industry who are known for their style and personality that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

He also appeared in Star Plus show Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil, in which his role was well appreciated. Post to which, he also appeared in Meri Saasu Ma and Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha. Currently, the actor is portraying the role of Mihir Sehgal in Naagin 3 with Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti.

