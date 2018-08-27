Television's Naagin, Surbhi Jyoti is back again! This time with a beautiful photo in Indian attire. Qubool Hai star's latest photo in peach coloured lehenga choli is a must watch. The actress took to her official Instagram account to share the photos and wrote, "Little by little, Day by day, Step by step." Take a look at her hot yet adorable photos in ethnic.

Television beauty known for her hot avatar in Naagin, Surbhi Jyoti recently took to her official Twitter account to share her latest photos in Indian attire. The lady in her post wrote, “Little by little, Day by day, Step by step.” The beauty who is currently essaying the lead role of Naagrani Roohi, the queen of Shesh Naag Clan of shape-shifting serpents in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 3. Take a look at her latest photos. Her photo in violet choli contrasted with peach lehenga and dupatta is a must watch!

The hot lady who looks adorable in whatever she wears never leaves her fans disappointed. Take a look at her hot goddess looks in these Instagram photos. From sarees to suits, Jyoti’s cuteness simply makes the photo look more adorable.

Before Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti was seen in Tanhaiyan. Meera Kapoor’s web series starring the television hottie and Barun Sobti was a super hit. Based on two young individuals who were into no attachment or relationship policy soon turned into emotional drama. Fans were simply in love with the newbie Jodi of television. Released on Valentine’s Day, fans were so fascinated by the duo and the love saga that they even demanded a sequel of the series.

Directed by Santaram Verma, Arshad Khan, Niraj, Lalit Marathe and Rakesh Chowdhury, Naagin 3 is made under the banners of Balaji Telefilms. Along with beauty queen Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani are also seen in the show. The third season of the famous Color’s show was premiered on June 2, 2018.

