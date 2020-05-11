Jasmine Bhasin is one of the most popular television actresses who has made a phenomenal fan base for herself, she has witnessed many shows and marked her irreplaceable image to all her characters. Jasmine was last seen in Naagin 4, later her character got changed with Rashami Desai, whereas she worked with Rashami in one of the most talked shows Dil Se Dil Tak. She had made her impression with the show Taashn-E-Ishq. Jasmin Bhasin has also been seen in the most adventurous television show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Although Jasmin could make it to the finale she lived a long journey to the show and impressed the audience with her little drama and a lot of courage.

Amid lockdown when the actor cannot show their drama and glamour to the audience they are trying something else to entertain the audience. Jasmin has recently shared a no make up look selfie o her Instagram story. Where she captioned it Quarantine Chick. Undoubtedly she looked so sooting and glowing like anything. Quarantine made her even more beautiful, she has already a huge fanbase that adores her good looks and skills now she enhanced herself with a natural glow.

Jasim shared an extremely casual look that made her picture even closer to us. She looked sassy in T-shirt and open hair. Taking about Jasmin’s Workfront she has been planning some major projects before lockdown and left Naagin 4. Jasmin grabs huge attention for all her work and always creates an aura with her all performances.

