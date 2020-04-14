The star of the Television industry Jasmin Bhasin shared a throwback picture of hers of South Africa. She is looking extremely stunning in the picture. Aly Goni commented on her picture which has our attention. Read the article to know more.

Coronavirus pandemic has left all of us stuck at our home. Since there is a lockdown in the country and nobody is able to move out anywhere people are posting their throwback pictures on their social media which is a good way to pass time in this quarantine. All of us are sharing pictures of the good old days and wishing to get those days back as soon as possible. The celebrities are also doing the same in this quarantine period, all of them are sharing their good old throwback memory and pictures.

Recently Jasmin Bhasin, a very famous television star shared her throwback picture on her Instagram. Jasmin is a happy go person, her Instagram is more about happy stuff rather than gloomy stuff. She posted a picture somedays bac and captioned the picture as she is dreaming to go to that place but couldn’t because of the coronavirus lockdown. Yesterday the actress shared a picture which was also a throwback picture and was of South Africa. In the picture, Jasmin is wearing an oversized hoodie and has paired it with black boots.

She is looking stunning in the picture and every bit of a star. She captioned the picture as obviously a throwback that didn’t make it to the newsfeed earlier. he added many hashtags with it as well. However, there was a comment on the picture from Aly Goni, who was rumored to be dating Jasmin Bhasin but it is not the truth actually.

Aly Goni commented on the picture saying that the lady which can be seen in the reflection in the picture is television star Meera Deosthale went on to give Jasmin a compliment as she wrote Pretty You. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are very good friends and like to spend time with each other.

