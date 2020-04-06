Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has expressed her desire to star in Naagin 4. Rashami Desai recently joined the starcast of Naagin 4 to essay the role of Shalakha.

Television actor Arti Singh is on cloud 9 after the positive reviews she has been getting for her impressive stint in Bigg Boss 13. Despite staying in the house for about 4 months, Arti maintained her calm and won the hearts of fans with the dignity with which she played the game. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor has opened up about her future projects and what kind of shows she wants to do in the coming days. Interestingly, one of the shows on her wish list is Naagin.

Arti Singh said that she wouldn’t mind taking up a show like Naagin. It is big and does benefit one’s career. She added that she cannot expect a show like Waaris being offered to her again. Since Rashami Desai recently joined the star cast of Naagin 4, Arti also shared her bond with the actor.

Expressing that they both have been friends for about 8-9 years, Arti said she and Rashami Desai stay in touch with each other. In Bigg Boss 13, they found over silly things like chai patti. It is quite common and very natural in a show like Bigg Boss because everyone stays frustrated. She further added that Rashami will always her friend and she loves her.

Not just Naagin, Arti Singh also expressed that she would love to try her hand in comedy genre. The actor said that if Kapil Sharma takes her in the show, then it will be great. The Kapil Sharma show is one of the biggest comedy shows in India so why not. Since comedy runs in the family, doing a comedy show will be great. She also praised her brother Krushna Abhishek’s stint in the show.

