Naagin 4: After Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, Ghayal 2 star Roselin Soniya Gomes will also appear in Ekta Kapoor's show. Read the details here–

Naagin 4: This will not be wrong to say that Ekta Kapoor has left no chance in making Naagin franchise, the most popular among all. By crossing her own comfort zone and setting up new benchmarks in every season, Ekta Kapoor has made Television show Naagin, the most glamorous. Recently, there were reports that Jasmin Bhasin will take an exit from the show and as her replacement Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will be a part of the show.

As per the recent development, Munna Michael and Ghayal 2 star Roselin Soniya Gomes will also be appearing in the show and will be bringing a new twist in the story. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see how Ekta Kapoor balances the entry of two glamorous actresses and how the script of the show becomes more intriguing.

Reports also suggest that Roselin will appear in the role of Nia Sharma’s friend and will introduce a new twist in the story.

Just a few days back, Ekta Kapoor also brought in Anita Hassanandani in the role of Vishaka who was a part of Naagin 3 with Surbhi Jyoti.

