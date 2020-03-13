Naagin 4: Naagin 4 actress Anita Hassanandani wishes to change her Coronavirus caller tune to Mein Naagin Naagin. She expressed her desire to do so in her Iatest Instagram post. Anita Hassanandani plays Vishakha in Naagin 4.

Naagin 4: As Coronavirus scare increases not just in India but around the world, Naagin 4 actress Anita Hassanandani, who plays female serpent named Vishakha in the show, has decided to make the situation lighter with her humorous personality. Just a few hours back, Anita shared a couple of photos of her dressed as Vishakha on her Instagram account. Sharing the photos with her fans and followers, the actress wrote in the caption that she wishes to change her Coronavirus caller tune to Mein Naagin Naagin.

Having made her social media users have a hearty laugh, Anita Hassanandani’s post is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. One of the celebrities who have praised Anita’s Naagin look is Hina Khan, who wrote ‘Ufff’ in the comment section. In no time, the photos have garnered 152,440 likes on social media. Dressed in a black lehenga paired with silver chunky jewellery, Anita looks absolutely stunning in the photos. She completed her look with smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actresses of Indian Television. Some of her most popular shows include Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Madhubala, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya among many others. She has also featured in Hindi movies like Krishna Cottage, Taal, Hero and Raagini MMS 2.

Coming back to Naagin 4, the show is expected to witness an array of twists with the entry of Rashami Desai as Shlaka. She has made an entry to create differences between Dev and Brinda in the show. Reports are rife that Naagin 4 will also take a 1 year lap in the upcoming days.

