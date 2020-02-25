Naagin 4: Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani recently met each other for a pizza date and share several photos and videos on social media. The two actresses shared the screen space in Colors Tv's hit show Naagin.

When two top-rated actresses from one of the most hit shows of Indian Television come together, magic is bound to be created. After setting the small screens on fire with their Naagin avatar, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani, who were seen as Bela and Vishaka in Season 3, caught up recently for a pizza date and the video of their reunion is now taking social media by a storm.

In a tik-tok video shared by Anita Hassannandani on her Instagram profile, the two actresses can be seen engrossed in a deep conversation until pizza comes in. Post which, Anita is unable to focus on anything that Surbhi is saying and diverts all her focus on pizza. The video aptly captures all of us our emotions towards pizza and depicts female friendship as they are.

The latest video shared by Anita Hassanandani also busts the popular myth that women working in the Hindi Television Industry cannot be friends. Surbhi Jyoti also treated their fans with some adorable selfies of the duo on her Instagram story.

Take a look at photos and videos from Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani’s recent pizza date:

Started in 2015, Naagin has emerged as one of the popular shows of Indian Television and has managed to secure a top spot among TRP charts over the years. The first and second season featured Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, third season featured Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani and now the fourth season features Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin.

