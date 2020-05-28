Naagin 4's Creative director Mukta Dhond has confirmed that the show is not ending after lockdown. Fans of the show are rather in for a lot of surprises.

This past one week has been a roller coaster ride for Naagin 4 fans. It all started after reports started coming in that Rashami Desai has been asked to leave the show. Then, reports were rife that Nia Sharma has also been asked to go. Then, reports stated that Naagin 4 is shutting down but only to pave way for Naagin 5. Amidst all the confusion, Naagin’s Creative director Mukta Dhond has finally ended her silence on the entire controversy in an interview with a news portal.

Shedding light on what is actually happening behind the scenes, Mukta Dhond said that Naagin 4 is not shutting down. Rather, they have something big planned out for the fans. Soon after lockdown ends, Naagin 4 will return with a bang and its leading lady Nia Sharma will be seen in a completely new avatar. This time, they plan to reveal the suspense behind lal tekri mandir raaz, which they have been hinting at since the very beginning. It will be a huge highpoint for the fans.

Confirming that the show will be called Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Mukta Dhond said that the show will witness the entry and exit of several characters.

Furthermore, Mukta Dhond clarifed that the exit of Nia and Rashami from Naagin 4 has nothing to do with the budgets. They are like family to them and will continue to work with them in the future.

