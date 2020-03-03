Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin recently opened up about her exit from Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin and revealed that from the starting she knew about the short span of her character in the show.

Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin is among the most loved Television actress, who misses no chance of setting the screens on fire with her phenomenal acting and her glamour. From trying different roles to astonishing her fans with her innovative avatar, no doubt Jasmin Bhasin is a stunner. Recently, while giving an interview to a media portal, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that her current role in Naagin 4 was very difficult as it was really tough to portray a Naagin. She added saying that though she loved her role, she said that Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and her exit is among those.

She revealed that the first twist was when everyone thought that she is a naagin but Brinda was one and from the starting itself, she knew that the duration of her role will not last long. She further added saying that she is also looking forward to any more collaboration in the future with the same team if the scripts demand so.

Now, it will be very interesting to see how the makers will introduce another twist after Jasmin Bhasin’s exit from the show.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in Television show Dil To Happy Hai Joi and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 that showcased another side of hers with her talent.

