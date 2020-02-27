Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin season 4 unveils the suspense of real icchadhari naagin to the Parikh family. Parikh family is still unaware of the fact behind Brinda and Dev’s marriage. Brinda now finds it really difficult to hide her identity from the Parikh family. In tonight’s episode of the show, Dev’s sister learns about Brinda’s truth which leaves her amazed and astounded.

Brinda, while transforming into a serpent in the kitchen area was caught by Lily, who after witnessing Brinda in her new avatar is scared. Lily to save her life runs towards the living room but is caught by Brinda, who threatens Lily not to open her mouth in front of her family.

Brinda somehow by threatening Lily manages to convince her that she will not open her mouth and spill out the truth to any single individual in her family. Lily, out of fear agrees to Brinda but the next episode with giving the assurance about if she saves Brinda from her family by not speaking her truth.

