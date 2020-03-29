Naagin 4: Television actor Nia Sharma has hinted at her relationship status in latest Q/A session with fans. The actor is currently seen in Colors' hit show Naagin 4.

Owing to the coronavirus scare, our favourite celebrities might be away from the television screens but not from the sight. During this time of self isolation, the television actors have stepped up their efforts to interact with their fans on social media. Be it sharing how they are spending their time in quarantine, LIVE sessions to question and answer sessions, the actors have made sure that they keep in touch with everyone online. A few hours back, Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma conducted a Q/A session on her Instagram and spilled some interesting secrets about her.

In the Q/A session, Nia Sharma not only hinted that she is no longer a single lady but also talked about her boyfriend. When a fan quipped Nia about her boyfriend, she responded achha hai, thank you. (He’s good). Another question which was posed to the Naagin 4 star was about her travel plans with her boyfriend. Nia then answered that she is not going anywhere right now.

The honesty with which Nia answered the questions hints at the fact that the actor has someone special in her life. Even though she has not revealed her partner’s identity yet, fans are definitely excited to know about that special someone.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma currently plays a shape-shifting serpent named Brinda in Naagin 4. Recently, Naagin 4 witnessed a major change in the storyline with the entry of Rashami Desai as Shalaka. The rivalry between Brinda and Shalaka over Dev is at display in the current track of Naagin 4.

