Naagin 4: Nia Sharma is storming the internet with her unique way of celebrating Holi. The stunner looks drop dead gorgeous in white netted saree. The photo got more than 80 thousand likes. Check the post here

Naagin 4: One of the versatile actresses, Nia Sharma is known for her prowess acting skills, indeed her each move creates a buzz among her fans. On the occasion of Holi, the stunner is celebrating this day in the most unique way. Earlier today, she shared a post where she can be seen donning regal outfit with aplomb.

In the photo, she wore pearl white netted saree with a blue color blouse, to complete her look she let her hair loose and wore matching bangles. Howbeit, the highlight of her look was her colorful liner and eye shadow, which clearly sends a message of eco-friendly Holi due to coronavirus outbreak.

She captioned the photo and wrote: With her colorful liners and eyeshadows, that’s how she plays Holi. Within no time, the photo got more than 80, 000 likes with lovable comments from her die heart fans. Nia’s post sends a deep message of eco-friendly Holi.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 March 2020 preview: Prerna, Anurag reunite but their life is in danger, here’s how

Check the post here:

On the professional front, she is riding high as she is working under Balaji Telefilms. She is playing the lead role in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and it is one of the highest TRP gaining serials too. Meanwhile, she is also trying her fortune in web series, Jamai raja 2.0.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Finally! Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love for Sidharth Shukla with Jay Bhanushali

Also Read: MTV Supermodel of the year: Yukti Thareja evicted from race to finale despite winning 2 Livon badges

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App