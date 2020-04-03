Naagin 4: Bollywood celebs are coming up with unique ideas to entertain their fans, Nia Sharma shares a winsome monochrome photo, in which she is looking appealing in it. Her fans showered love in the comments section, check the post.

Naagin 4: One of the most loved actresses, Nia Sharma who has won millions of hearts through her prowess acting, has now once again hit the headlines for her winsome monochrome photo. Speaking of the photo, she looks appealing in a close up picture with no make-up. Within no time, her fans went gaga over her mesmerizing beauty and filled the comment section with love.

Meanwhile, her close friends, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Singh and Aditi Bhatia couldn’t stop gushing over her post– howbeit as friends are known for pulling each others leg, Arjun did the same and wrote: Mana Kiya Tha Naa, well no one could understand in which context he said, but Nia fans backed her and wrote a lovable message. A user wrote: Gorgeous beauty. While another user wrote: cutie, love your work.

During self-quarantine, Nia is in the self-exploring mode as her recent post says it all: Can stay isolated for 30 days rather than staying in a toxic relationship. Currently, she is binge-watching movies, web series and eating her favorite food! More than 3.8 million people follow her on Instagram, so, to please her fans who are eagerly waiting for her most-watched show, Naagin 4, she time and again shares seductive photos with regal outfits for them.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, she is riding high in her career as her serial Naagin 4 is the highest TRP gaining shows. However, shooting in Bollywood has been suspended for a while, amid coronavirus outbreak.

In the serial Naagin 4, Nia is playing a titular role as the serpent who fights against the evil powers and protects Naagmani. It’s a supernatural show– Nia Sharma as Brinda Parikh, Rashami Desai as Shalakha Parikh, Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev Parikh, Sayantani Ghosh as Manyata and Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara aka Nayan are in lead roles.

