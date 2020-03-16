Naagin 4 has a huge lineup of cast and crew members and in order to ensure their safety, severe precautions are being taken on the sets of the show to prevent spreading of Coronavirus.

Naagin 4 the Colors Tv drama that features Nia Sharma, Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh, Shalin Bhanot and several other actors has made sure all of its cast and crew members remain safe against the Coronavirus outbreak as a recent video from the sets show cast and crew members being checked by what looks like medical personnel of the novel virus.

Naagin 4 is one of the biggest shows right now in India and this positive step of precaution from the makers is an assuring sign that the makers are not taking their influence and the hardworking crew’s health for granted.

The precautions at the sets are advised strictly by the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association, IMPPA who have already issued a press release announcing that shooting for all television serials is suspended from 19th March to 31 March to stop Coronavirus from spreading.

Naagin 4 has one of the biggest crew in all of the entertainment as the show is based supernatural fantasy drama that involves a large number of personnel for shooting its episodes and the video that is making rounds on the internet is assuring that the makers of the show are in solidarity with the government of India which has declared Coronavirus outbreak a medical emergency and advised everyone to take precautions as that seems to be the only way of prevention from this pandemic.

The virus outbreak has thankfully not touched the Indian entertainment industry unlike the American entertainment industry where one of America’s biggest film star Tom Hanks has been tested positive of the Covid-19, and with the measures taken by the authorities governing the entertainment industry, the possibility of the virus remain distant looks very bright as no principal photography will commence from 19th March till 31st March on orders of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association.

