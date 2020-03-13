Naagin 4 promo: Rashami Desai is all set to enter Naagin 4 as Dev's wife Shalaka. For her entry sequence, the show has taken a leap of one year. Watch Rashami Desai's entry sequence here-

Naagin 4 promo: After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai is all set to enter one of the most successful universe of shape-shifting serpents, i.e Naagin universe. Confirming the speculations that have doing rounds since quite some time, the channel has released a promo showcasing Rashami’s entry sequence into the show as Shalakha. The promo begins with Brinda expressing her rage over her mother’s death and how she plans to seek revenge from the ones responsible behind it.

After her mother’s demise, Brinda disappears and distances herself from Dev. Meanwhile, Dev returns to his family and marries the girl his family chooses for him- Shalaka (Rashami Desai). We see how Dev and Shalaka make a grand entry at a Holi party. Brinda is also present at the celebration. Looking at Dev with Shalaka, Brinda gets determined to win him back. While Dev and Shalaka are dancing, Brinda comes in between and starts dancing with Dev. This sends shock waves to Shalaka, who has herself entered Dev’s life with a hidden motive.

Reports say that Naagin 4 has taken a leap of one year to showcase Rashami Desai’s entry. Instead of a modern Indian girl Shalaka, Rashami is also a Naagin named Nayantara. Her transition to Nayantara will be worth a watch and come as a breath of fresh air. Nia Sharma, who plays Brinda in the show, has also shared the promo on her social media profile.

After Rashami Desai, the makers are also reportedly planning to rope in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar and Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar to amp up the entertainment quotient.

