Naagin 4: Rashami Desai is reportedly all set to join the starcast of Naagin 4 amid sky-rocketing expectations. Here's a sneak peek into her character in Naagin 4-

One of the most celebrated actors of Indian Television, Rashami Desai might be out of Bigg Boss 13 house after 4 months but she is in no mood to sit back and relax. Having been flooded with exciting offers, the actor has reportedly chosen Naagin 4 as her next project and will replace Jasmin Bhasin in the show.

A latest report by a news portal suggests that Rashami Desai will essay the role of a modern Indian woman named Shlaka, who will enter Parikh house with a mission. Owing to her enmity with Brinda (Nia Sharma), Shlaka will be determined to separate her from her love Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria). It will be only gradually that she will transform into Nayanthara and display her attitude and mannerisms.

In a few photos that are going viral on social media, Rashami Desai can be seen donning an ethnic attire and sporting the look of a married woman. Rashami recently shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen grooving with her Bigg Boss 13 co-star Mahira Sharma.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, March 12, 2020 written updates: Prerna challenges Anurag

Reports say that along with Rashami Desai, Aalisha Panwar will join the star cast of Naagin 4 soon. Rose to fame with Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aalisha will be introduced as Dev’s real mother. She will make an entry after it is revealed that Vrushali is not the real mother of Dev.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 12 March 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill slams Sanjjanna Galrani for questioning Ankita Shrivastava’s character

Coming to Rashami Desai, it will be interesting to see the actress as a Naagin. Before Bigg Boss 13, she garnered immense love and appreciation for her role in Dil Se Dil Tak and Uttaran.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: Harleen instigates Sarabjit against Meher

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App